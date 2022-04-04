Oshiomhole declares intention to contest Senatorial seat

Former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to represent the Edo North Senatoral district at the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)l

He said he doesn’t believe in going to the senate to take a sabbatical, but to contribute to affairs that affect the people.

Oshiomhole who is a former national chairman of the APC made his political intention known after the party local government chairman and ward chairmen across the district beckoned on him to represent the district.

The occasion was during his 70th birthday celebration at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo state.

According to Oshiomhole, “I said until APC is fixed, you cannot talk of contesting election using the platform.

“I have been chairman of the party, I know the danger we face if we are not able to fix the party and this was completed and consummated on the 26th of March with the election of a new National Working Committee and National Executive Council under the able leadership of Senator Adamu Abdulahi.

“It is true that for sometimes now, many of our people have asked me, why don’t you contest for the Senate seat? I answered that first, APC has crisis, let us fix the crisis and let there be convention

“By my antecedent, I am a believer that this country has come to stay and our business is not to lament the imperfections but dedicate ourselves to the challenge of fixing the nation so that we can create a nation where every citizen will have a basis to be proud that he is a Nigerian.”