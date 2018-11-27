Oshiomhole endorses Ganduje for second term 

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole
has formally endorsed the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for
a second term in office.
The governor is facing growing condemnation by Nigerians over viral
videos showing him receiving monetary kickbacks from an unidentified
contractor.
He has denied the allegations despite the video released by online new
medium, Daily Nigerian. The governor is at present in court to
truncate an investigation launched by the state House of Assembly into
the matter while the anti-graft agency, the EFCC, has indicated
unwillingness to speak on what it is doing to throw light into the
allegations.
Ganduje is seeking re election on the platform of the ruling APC and
he is expected to battle 21 other opposition candidates in the
election scheduled to hold early next year.
The endorsement by the party, which took place at Sani Abacha Stadium,
Kofar Mata, Kano was meant to receive 11 opposition Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) governorship aspirants, including 50 known political
allies to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who fell apart with him. Kwankwaso
recently defected from the APC.
Oshiomole stole the show at the event with dancing, while endorsing
Ganduje said all corrupt politicians that “are regrouping into one
political party fold will not escape jail.”
“I have said it before that progressive Nigerians will reason
positively on how things have been going under APC and realign with
us. That is why Ibrahim Shekarau and others reunited back into the
APC.
“Those that don’t have the fear of God and cope with President
Buhari’s administration are those that are united in looting public
treasury. They are now regrouping back to PDP, they have no hiding
place. They must face the wrath of the law and we will keep them where
thieves are kept.”
In his speech, elated Governor Ganduje, said he will give President
Buhari five million votes in 2019.
He said: “Even a blind person will notice a progressive change is in
place in terms of infrastructural development in the metropolitan city
and the rural areas.”
He said his administration introduced rural integrated development
which focused on education, health, agriculture, environment, security
and roads interconnection.
“APC administration in Kano is in harmony with religious clerics,
traditional leaders, business people, youth and other social groups in
the state,” Ganduje said.
Also at the event, the Governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru,
railed on the opposition PDP. He said they championed the economic
recession faced by APC’s administration.
“Any politician with the nation’s interest at heart will not
disassociate himself with President Buhari’s administration because
the regime is committed towards the betterment of the country and
well-being of Nigerians.
“Those people are good at concocting things and lies to show people.
Thank God, people of Kano and Jigawa are wise enough to understand
their dubious deals,” he said.
Shekarau who is a senatorial candidate for Kano central, said in 2014
he had reasons to step aside from APC, but now, he has greater reasons
to step into APC again”.
He said he will be a committed and loyal member of the party and he
will work tirelessly to ensure the success of the party.
