Oshiomhole endorses Ganduje for second term 

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole

has formally endorsed the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for

a second term in office.

The governor is facing growing condemnation by Nigerians over viral

videos showing him receiving monetary kickbacks from an unidentified

contractor.

He has denied the allegations despite the video released by online new

medium, Daily Nigerian. The governor is at present in court to

truncate an investigation launched by the state House of Assembly into

the matter while the anti-graft agency, the EFCC, has indicated

unwillingness to speak on what it is doing to throw light into the

allegations.

Ganduje is seeking re election on the platform of the ruling APC and

he is expected to battle 21 other opposition candidates in the

election scheduled to hold early next year.

The endorsement by the party, which took place at Sani Abacha Stadium,

Kofar Mata, Kano was meant to receive 11 opposition Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) governorship aspirants, including 50 known political

allies to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who fell apart with him. Kwankwaso

recently defected from the APC.

Oshiomole stole the show at the event with dancing, while endorsing

Ganduje said all corrupt politicians that “are regrouping into one

political party fold will not escape jail.”

“I have said it before that progressive Nigerians will reason

positively on how things have been going under APC and realign with

us. That is why Ibrahim Shekarau and others reunited back into the

APC.

“Those that don’t have the fear of God and cope with President

Buhari’s administration are those that are united in looting public

treasury. They are now regrouping back to PDP, they have no hiding

place. They must face the wrath of the law and we will keep them where

thieves are kept.”

In his speech, elated Governor Ganduje, said he will give President

Buhari five million votes in 2019.

He said: “Even a blind person will notice a progressive change is in

place in terms of infrastructural development in the metropolitan city

and the rural areas.”

He said his administration introduced rural integrated development

which focused on education, health, agriculture, environment, security

and roads interconnection.

“APC administration in Kano is in harmony with religious clerics,

traditional leaders, business people, youth and other social groups in

the state,” Ganduje said.

Also at the event, the Governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru,

railed on the opposition PDP. He said they championed the economic

recession faced by APC’s administration.

“Any politician with the nation’s interest at heart will not

disassociate himself with President Buhari’s administration because

the regime is committed towards the betterment of the country and

well-being of Nigerians.

“Those people are good at concocting things and lies to show people.

Thank God, people of Kano and Jigawa are wise enough to understand

their dubious deals,” he said.

Shekarau who is a senatorial candidate for Kano central, said in 2014

he had reasons to step aside from APC, but now, he has greater reasons

to step into APC again”.

He said he will be a committed and loyal member of the party and he

will work tirelessly to ensure the success of the party.

