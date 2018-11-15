Oshiomhole has no moral ground to remain in politics – Saraki

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday came hard on the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, saying he has no moral ground to continue to remain in politics.

The national leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) spoke against the backdrop of allegations of collecting kickbacks in dollars levelled against the APC’S national chairman by his party’s aspirants and state governors.

Saraki also described a statement credited to Oshiomhole, asking him to resign his position as the Senate President on moral ground as a joke.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday on the sidelines of the sixth remembrance prayer for his late father, Dr Olusola Saraki, the Senate President said that Oshiomhole has no locus standi to talk about morality in today’s Nigeria’s politics.

“That must be a joke coming from Oshiomhole talking about moral ground. I think Oshiomhole has no locus standi to talk about morality today. Oshiomhole is somebody, who we have been told has been collecting not even naira but dollars from candidates and he is being accused by his party’s aspirants and governors. I don’t think he has any moral ground, even to continue to be in politics not to talk about being chairman of a party.

“I remember in those days even Chief John Oyegun-Odigie, they never accused him of something like this. I have left that party. I’m sure the President, based on integrity, knows the right thing to do. So, on moral ground, he cannot speak on moral ground.

Also speaking on Saturday by-election in Irepodun /Ekiti /Oke Ero /Isin federal constituency, Saraki decried huge deployment of policemen and sudden change of divisional heads of police in four local government areas for the by-election.

“You see, the mistake we sometimes make, we forget that Nigeria is a big nation in this global world, not only in the context of Africa. We provide leadership. An action that we take that tries to suggest that we are not civilised with rule of law and processes, doesn’t augur well with the image.

“So, when the Inspector General if Police (IG) begins to do things like this without following due process, it is not good for our country. And that is what we always stand for. And all those who supposed to caution him should ensure that due process is followed in thing like this”, he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.