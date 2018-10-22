Oshiomhole is APC’s self-destruct weapon- Galadima…lead

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC) that collapsed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the ruling party describing its national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as an undertaker that is hell bent on completely destroying the party.

Chairman of rAPC, Alhaji Buba Galadima, a former die-hard Muhammadu Buhari’s supporter who recently parted ways with the president, said the APC has in the last three and half years demonstrated not administrative incompetence but gross lack of political expertise.

Elaborating on the later point, Galadima described the APC national chairman, Oshiomhole, lacking in political depth noting Oshiomhole as former labour union leader had not been properly schooled in political engineering adding that he only understands unionism grandstanding.

Galadima said the motley of crises rocking the APC right from the ward, local and state congresses and even the so-called presidential primaries, which he described as imposition and desperate candidate, was anything but democratic.

“Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman is the final undertaker installed to destroy the APC. You can see that in all the crises rocking the APC throughout the federation. There is hardly a state without some acts of impunity, imposition of candidates and display of high handedness, all demonstrating obvious lack of internal democracy.

“All this is happening in the APC because the party has an undertaker as its chairman. He understands not the dynamics of politics, all Adams Oshiomhole knows is unionism and grandstanding which lack true spirit of political engineering”, he said noting that the current crises in the APC aptly reflects on the shortfall of the national chairman.

In apparent reference to the recent INEC’s band of the Zamfara State APC from fielding any candidate for elective positions in the 2019 general elections because alleged failure to conduct primaries for the various offices in compliance with the Electoral Act within the stipulated timeframe, Galadima mocked the APC noting it was largely because of Oshiomhole’s imposition of candidates and penchant for impunity that led to the party to that woe

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.