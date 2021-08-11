Oshiomhole makes u-turn, rallies support for Buni-led APC caretaker committee





Ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said he will not be part of any plot to destabilise or “ridicule the party in any way or for any reason”.

Oshiomhole had repo criticised some moves by the current party leadership including kicking against fresh registration of members of the party.



However, Oshiomhole has now pledged his “loyalty to the APC under the leadership of Governor Mai-Mala Buni”, adding that “all hands should be on deck to support the Buni- led Caretaker Committee to complete its assignment rather than creating distractions”.

He congratulated Governor Mai-Mala Buni and the entire members of the Caretaker Committee for their efforts in depleting the ranks of governors of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by winning three of them into the APC fold.

Oshiomhole disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Victor Oshioke, and made available to Blueprint in Benin City, Edo state capital.

The statement further said, “with the successful conduct of the card congresses nationwide, the committee should be encouraged to proceed with the Local Government Areas, State Congresses and eventually the National Convention of the party”.



The former party chairman said he took exemptions to a statement authored by one Chief Eze, wherein he was quoted as saying that Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, and others were plotting to bring back Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of APC.