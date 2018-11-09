Oshiomhole must resign, submits to DSS, EFCC to probe, says VON DG

Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director General, Osita Okechukwu, has reiterated his call for the immediate resignation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over allegation of corruption arising from the recent party primaries.



Okechukwu, who is one of the aggrieved aspirants that lost out in the recently concluded APC national and state assemblies primaries, accused Oshiomhole of creating crises in the party.



The VON DG, who also vied for but failed to clinch the senatorial ticket of the party in Enugu state, also urged the Department of Secret Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to immediately probe the call logs of Oshiomhole in the recent times.



Blueprint recalls that the national chairman was reportedly interrogated by the security agencies early this week before he traveled out of the country on Monday.



Speaking at the party national Secretariat yesterday in Abuja, Okechukwu said it was imperative that Oshiomhole resigns forthwith to save the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in the eve of 2019 crucial general election.



“Penultimate week ago, I joined the league of APC moral leaders, faithful and men of good conscience to call on Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, to honourably resign forthwith the chairmanship of our great party. In his usual narcissistic disposition he refused.



“As the Oshiohmole must go wave raged, the Department of State Security Service (DSS) got wind of it. They interrogated him and I patiently waited to read in the social or main media from Comrade Oshiomhole and his spin doctors over his tango with the DSS, neither rebuttal nor denial came from them.



“I, therefore, once again stridently call on Comrade Oshiomhole to, instead of pontification, grandstanding and running away from the country, to do the needful by honourably resigning his position of the chairmanship of our great party.



“It seems he is running away from duty to evade the substitution window, meant to redress the grievances of some of us, who are casualties of his nepotism.



“It is imperative that he resigns forthwith to save the APC and Mr President in the eve of 2019 crucial general election. One personally would not want the mud Comrade Oshiohmole had accumulated via gross breach of the constitution of the APC, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and extant laws to be splashed on neither our great party nor Present Muhammadu Buhari.



“One would not bother you with Oshiomhole’s malfeasance as his nepotism, undue substitution of candidates and Cash and Carry primaries are on the public domain. One once more challenges the DSS to scroll the Phone-Log of Comrade and his nepotic court of cronies.”



However, the DG exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from blame stressing that they have no knowledge of Oshiomhole’s ordeal.



“You can imagine if Oshiomohle comes to Enugu with President Buhari for a campaign, people might stone him,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.