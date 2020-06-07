Oshiomhole no longer valid member of APC – VON DG, Okechukwu



Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Osita Okechukwu, has alleged that his national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has seized to be a valid member of the party, hence the party leaders should call him to order.





Okechukwu also said unless something urgent is done to remove Oshiomohle as the APC national Cchairman, all decisions taken under him could be null and void in the eyes of the law.





In a statement signed Sunday in Abuja and made available to Blueprint, the VON boss warned his party against the repeat of Zamfara experience.





“May I once more crave the indulgence of the leaders and members of our great party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – to take due caution as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is no longer a valid member of our party. This means that we must call him to order, indeed stop him forthwith before the Zamfara or Bayelsa State fiasco.





“For all his shenanigans of presiding over the affairs of our party, as a suspended member, may in the full glare of the law be adjudged null and void. For it is truism that the Appeal Court has not delivered final judgment over his suspension.





“We must recall that Comrade Oshiomhole validated the suspension of Barister Inua Abdulkadir, vice chairman North West, when his ward suspended him. Like Super King, being narcissistic as usual, he glossed over his suspension by his word, forgetting that our great party’s constitution is scant with time, for it allows only seven days for the offender to appeal.





“Comrade Oshiomhole didn’t appeal until months after the gravel of the Hon Justice Danlami Senchi of FCT Federal High Court knocked him off. Without prejudice to what maybe the final judgment of Appeal Court of Abuja Division, one hereby appeal that he should step aside to save the fortunes of our great party.





“Can we imagine the likely scenario of a court case challenging the legality of APC’s documents and candidates submitted by a suspended chairman? To me the lost of Edo State will mean that APC has no foothold in the whole South South geopolitical zone. Just as the lost of Ondo State will mean dangerous penetration of PDP into our progressive base.”





