Oshiomhole remains suspended, ward chairman insists

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako Ward 10 in Edo state has dismissed claims that the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a member of the party has been lifted.

This was just as the Chairman of APC in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), Ezolomhe Rabiat, affirmed that the LGA executive were still members of the party in the state and stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole.

Chairman of ward 10, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, who disclosed this in a statement insisted that the ward executive stand by their suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC.

He described the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade, adding, “the statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded.”

According to Oshawo, “The ward executive who were elected into office in 2018 remain intact and have not been displaced by anybody”

“So, the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executive remain valid.

“We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executive as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West local government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo state.”

