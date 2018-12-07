Oshiomhole taking rascality too far, says Okorocha



Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has enthroned the culture of rascality in the party, saying that he has taken rascality too far.

Okorocha, who has been running battle with the national chairman over the rejection of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the governorship candidate, alleged rascal tendency has had adverse effect in the APC.

The Governor, in apparent response to Oshiomhole’s statement the party would win elections in Imo and Ogun State without the support of Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, said the manner has been abusing statesmen left much to be desired.

Speaking with particular reference to Oshiomhole’s alleged abuse of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Okorocha cautioned the national chairman to stop abusing the ex- President.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the former President of the Country. And no matter the provocation or his political activities this time, Oshiomhole should have considered his status as the former President of the Country in talking about him, and should have exercised caution in addressing him.

“Saying that God would punish the former President was never advisable. This should not be the language of APC”, a statement signed by His Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said.

Urging Oshiomhole to borrow a leaf learn from President Muhammadu Buhari, Okorocha said since Buhari became president he has never used any foul language on any Nigerian, low or high, and that is the best way to go.

Okorocha lamented that the manner Oshiomhole has been abusing sitting governors and former president was unbecoming of any chairman of a political party with a national outlook and does not reflect well on the APC.

“The party’s national chairman has, in less than six months, enthroned the culture of rascality into the party and the development is not good for the Party. APC is not known for rascality and abuses. And the earlier he is called to order the better for the party.”

Recall that last week both Nwosu and Adekunle Akinlade and their supporters had defected from the APC to the Action Alliance and APM respectively.

