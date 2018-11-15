Oshiomhole to Saraki: Provide evidence of inducement or I sue you

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has threatened to dragbthe President of the Senate to court if the later fail yo provide evidence that he (Oshiomhole) induced members of his party during primary.

The APC chairman, however described as the kind of politics of Saraki as pathetic and irresponsible.

Recall that in a statement on Wednesday the Senate President had call on the APC national chairman to resign his position saying Oshiomhole had lost moral ground to remain in politics.

But in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the national chairman, Simon Ebegbulem, said Saraki, a usurper of and pretender to the position of senate president, had no moral ground to call for the resignation of the national chairman.

According to the statement, “it is sad that Saraki, who just woke up from slumber occasioned by his crushing defeat at the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of his party, could degenerate to such a low level.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libelous comments against the national chairman of the APC. And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the National Chairman or we file a legal action against him.

“Whereas, the basis on which he made those comments was tenuous and unjustifiable, it is on record that Saraki has been in the eye of investigations by the EFCC and the ICPC for sundry cases of corruption.

“That is the same man that has taken it upon himself to question Comrade Oshiomhole’s credibility.

“We challenge him to mention one person who has claimed that he gave money to Oshiomhole to influence him and the decision of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in the just-concluded primary elections.

‘We insist that Saraki with his kind of prebendal politics is nothing but a monumental disgrace to the nation’s democracy.”

