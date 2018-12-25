Oshiomhole using NWC to perpetrate illegality- Adebiyi

The factional chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Derin Adebiyi, has accused the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of using the National Working Committee (NWC) to commit unpardonable illegality.

He also alleged that the former Edo State governor has penchant for abusing his office for selfish reasons, stressing that the recent crises in the party especially following the primaries were orchestrated by Oshiomhole.

Speaking on the crisis in the Ogun State chapter of the party and the dissolution of his exco, Adebiyi insisted the action was a nullity and that the status quo remains.

“My stand remains unchanged. The dissolution is of no consequence, patently illegal and, of course, I would call it executive rascality.

“Between me and you, Oshiomhole was only using the name of the NWC to perpetrate illegality. He is the only person that doesn’t want to see us because of his penchant for illegalities.

“How would you explain in an election year a national chairman behaving that way? All over Nigeria, people are not happy with him in APC”, he said noting that Oshiomhole’s attitude was hurting the party.

He further alleged that Oshiomhole was implanted by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to create confusion and distabilise the APC before the 2019 general elections.

“The man is behaving like an undertaker. And I have strong feelings that Oshiomhole is an agent of opposition. He was planted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to destroy APC because in my 44 years in politics, I have not seen anybody at the helm of affairs of party behave that way, and yet, you want that party to win.

“It is not done! I have said it several times and I will repeat it: Oshiomhole is behaving as trade unionist. You know that he used to be a professional agitator; he has forgotten that now that he is in executive position, he needs to exhibit characters of a good leader”, he said.

Describing the national chairman as an emperor, Adebiyi said Oshiomhole’s arrogant posture was reflecting negatively on the party adding but for the love they have for President Muhammadu Buhari, the party would long had gone out of existence.

“He was behaving like an emperor, a grade one headmaster and not like a team player. He is very arrogant. I have never seen such arrogant human being in my life. We cried over this but our plea for doing the right thing fell on the deaf ear of Oshiomhole.

"Oshiomhole is behaving as trade unionist. You know that he used to be a professional agitator; he has forgotten that now that he is in executive position, he needs to exhibit characters of a good leader", he said adding that Oshiomhole even unilaterally substituted names of four candidates for the House of Representatives.