Oshiomhole’s kinsmen back Buhari’s reelection

Kinsmen of the All progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have backed the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general elections.

Spokesman of the group, Barrister Sunday Mayaki, said yesterday at a rally held at Igarra where he passed vote of confidence on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole.

Mayaki pledged the group’s support on behalf of eligible voters in the locality to all the Candidates seeking elective positions on the platform of APC in the State.

He assured that Peter Akpatason, who represents Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, will bring his experience to bear as a former President of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), if given the mandate.

“We are here today to preach unity to our members. We should embrace peace and forget all differences that we might have had in the past. We must not be disunited. We must all go into the race as one family”, he said.