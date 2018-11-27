Oshoala, Ebi, Oluehi make CAF group stage Best 11

Outstanding Super Falcons trio; Tochukwu Oluehi, Onome Ebi and Asisat Oshoala have been named in CAF best 11 for the group stage of the ongoing 2018 Women’s AFCON in Ghana.

Ebi, is the Super Falcons captain has been one of the standout performers for the team at the ongoing Women’s AFCON as they recovered from the 1-0 defeat to South Africa in their first Group B game to scale through to the last four of the tournament.

Her bossom friend, Oshoala shrugged off criticisms in Super Falcons opening two games against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa and Shepolopolo of Zambia to record a hat-trick in the team’s last game against Equatorial Guinea which they won 6-0.

Oshoala was also named woman of the match in the match against the Nzalang Nacional.

The team’s goalkeeper, Oluehi has conceded only one goal in the tournament – in the first Group B game against South Africa, keeping clean sheets against Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.

Two other Super Falcons players; Francisca Ordega and Desire Oparanozie were named among the six substitutes.

Ordega has bagged two goals and two assists in the competition. She was named woman of the match in Super Falcons’ second Group B game against Zambia which they won 4-0.

France based Oparanozie, who scored Nigeria’s first goal in the tournament has hit the back of the net twice.