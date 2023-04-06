Oshoala, Oparanozie in as Super Falcons camp bubbles ahead of Haiti, New Zealand clash

Ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against Haiti in Antalya, Turkey , nineteen players are already in the Super Falcons camp as at Wednesday afternoon with only three players who are based in America yet to arrive camp.

The expected players are: defender Michelle Alozie, forwards Jennifer Echegini and Uchenna Kanu.

Barcelona hotshot, Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie are the latest birds to hit the team camp to the delight of the technical crew of the team led by Randy Waldrum who took charge of the Wednesday training session.

The arrival of Oshoala and Oparanozie generated buzz around the team camp with the players in high spirit ahead of Friday’s encounter with World cup debutant, Haiti.

Also in camp now are goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Inyene Etim and Yewande Balogun, defenders Onome Ebi, Glory Ogbonna, Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Regina Otu, Deborah Abiodun and Halimatu Ayinde, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and new invitee Vivian Ikechukwu.

The Super Falcons opened camp in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday night as they start preparation for the international friendlies against Haiti and New Zealand.

“Camp officially opens today in Antalya, with 9 players already in as dinner time on Tuesday night. The early birds are, Yewande Balogun, Regina Otu, Esther Okoronkwo, Onome Ebi, Etim Inyene, Abiodun Deborah, Halimatu Ayinde, Vivian Ikechukwu, Glory Ogbonna,” reads a tweet on the Super Falcons official Twitter handle.

Head coach, Randy Waldrum extended invitation to 23 players for the friendlies.

The Super Falcons are camped at the Sense De Luxe Hotel, Antalya.

The nine-time African champions will take on Haiti at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Friday.

The Nigerian girls will later lock horns with New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya next week Tuesday.

