Oshoala’s Chinese club win another league title

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, won her second consecutive Chinese Women’s Premier League title with Dalian Quanjian following the club’s O-0 away draw against Jiangsu on Saturday.

It was Dalian Quanjian’s third consecutive league title.

Oshoala, 24, linked up with Dalian Quanjian from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017 and won the league title in her first season.

She has previously starred for Liverpool Ladies and Nigerian sides FC Rovo and Rivers Angels.

The current African Women’s Footballer of the Year took to Twitter handle to celebrate her side’s title success.

“Allah Promised and He delivered….Twice in a row #Alhamdulilah #DalianQuanjian 🔴🔴🔴🏆🏆🏆🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇,” reads Oshoala’s Tweet.

