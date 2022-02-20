Oshonaike hospitalised after car accident

Funke Oshonaike, the first woman to qualify for seven Olympics in table tennis, was involved in a car accident on Saturday en route to Hamburg, Germany to meet up with an important appointment.

The 46-year-old African Games medalist broke the news herself when she posted a short message asking for prayers to overcome the accident, which was later blamed on brake failure.

“Pray for me. I just had a terrible accident! This is the saddest day of my life,” she posted a photo of the vehicle whose hood had been mutilated on social media.

Media reports confirmed from a source close to the 25-time national champion that she was driving to Hamburg to make a very important appointment when she lost control of the wheel after a brake failure.

It was clear that Oshoniake could not travel by plane because of the bad weather in Germany and that because of the importance of the appointment in Hamburg he was going to drive a car himself.

She was rescued from the car by the authorities in Germany and taken to hospital for a check-up.

Last year, the African tennis legend was officially inducted into ITTF Club 7, where she joined Segun Toriola, three others as ping pong players who have competed in seven Olympics.