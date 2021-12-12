Osi, Ilesha Baruba KWASU’s campuses ready next year- AbdulRazaq

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq , Saturday said his administration has secured funding for the completion of the two campuses of the state university at Osi and Ilesha Baruba.

Completing the two campuses will open up the state, create new economic centres, and boost search for knowledge and inquiry in the state, the governor said.

He spoke at the combined 8th and 9th convocation ceremony of the Kwara State University, Malete, in Moro local government area of the state.

“Our administration has secured funding to complete the satellite campuses of KWASU at Osi and Ilesha Baruba by next year. This will not only grow the university in terms of the number of faculties and students, it will also help to open up those two communities, tackle rural-urban migration, and create new fertile grounds for intellectual and socioeconomic growth,” he said.

AbdulRazaq commended the University for its commitment to research and community service, saying: “Two different events have recently told the success story that KWASU has become. The first was a short video showing a team from the institution teaching some secondary school students in Irepodun the art of making documentaries. In it, we saw how those students then did a beautiful documentary of their own.

“The second cheering news was the inspiring story of two students, who designed a light engine aircraft. The big deal is that these students and their supervisors are going ahead to invent a technology that immediately contaminates the aviation fuel and reduces explosion when an aircraft crashes. When this succeeds, it opens a new chapter in aviation history and places Kwara on the global map of invention.

“What these confirm is that KWASU has truly become a university of community

impact. I congratulate the university for these steady growth. It is my hope that the school will continue along this path. We will always support you.

“To our graduates, we hope to see you at the top soon. Always remember that you are from Malete, where you have been molded to make positive impacts in your communities. I urge you to be great ambassadors of this school. May God see you through,” the governor stated.