Osibanjo visits Yobe, assures of inclusion, stability

The vice president Professor Yami Osibanjo Monday visited Yobe state to campaign for votes from APC delegates in the state.

The vice president who was received by yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni at the government House Damaturu, appreciated the governor for leading APC for 18 month as chairman of the caretaker committee.

Osibanjo also commended Buni for bringing APC to a point where the party was able to hold convention.

” With the Peace stability and prosperity that we have seen in yobe state, I think that God is set in bless in yobe state. President Muhammadu Buhari hold Buni in high esteem and the state is very dear to his heart”, Obasanjo said.

He noted that he looks forward to interact with the state APC delegates.

The vice president later met with the state APC delegates behind closed doors at Banquet hall of the government house Damaturu.

