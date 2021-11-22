Osimhen battles to be fit for AFCON after fracture

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will now be fighting to be fully fit for the AFCON as he could well be out for between four weeks and two months after he fractured eye socket and cheekbone at the weekend.

Napoli have announced the injury diagnosis and he will now undergo surgery.

Osimhen was forced out of Sunday’s Serie A clash at Inter Milan after a clash of heads.

The injury could mean the striker may not play again for Napoli this year.

He is expected to be released to the Super Eagles at least two weeks to the AFCON kick-off on January 9 and by then he will be in a race to be fit for the tournament.

Related

No tags for this post.