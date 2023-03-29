Osimhen coming to Premier League – Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that Victor Osimhen is preparing for a potential move to the Premier League.

Recall that the Nigerians international has become the toast of top clubs in Europe such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal and PSG.

However, in a chat with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Iwobi stated that the Napoli striker have asked him about the Premier League.

“For him to get to where he is now, Napoli’s main man everyone has his eyes on, we have seen it from time. There is so much more to come from him, he’s still young.

“I don’t know [which Premier League club he would join]. It would be nice to know.

“He has asked [me about the Premier League]. All of them that are playing in different leagues ask. They always want to know what it is like. Obviously, the EPL is the best, so I am sure he probably has the ambition to play in the Premier League.

“So this next trip, he would probably ask me. He’s doing well.”



