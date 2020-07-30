Osimhen finally signs for Napoli after weeks of negotiation

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has finally put pen on paper for Napoli in a deal worth €70m, which could rise to €80m after a number of performance-related add-ons after weeks of negotiation.



According to French and Italian daily, Tuttomercarto, “All of the paperwork and contracts have been signed off for Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli. All that’s left to do now is the announcement.”

“It’s finally done! All documents are signed. Osimhen is a Napoli player. Lille should formalise his departure this evening (Wednesday). As announced here a few days ago, the transfer is €70m + €10m bonus. Contract until 2025 + 1 year optional for the player,” Get French Football tweeted.



According to popular transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Victor Osimhen is set to be officially announced as a Napoli player.

With Osimhen arriving, the Napoli attack will be better than ever. Dries Mertens alongside the Nigerian could prove to be an incredible partnership.

The Italian club, however, could see this as the chance to embed Osimhen into the main striking role. Mertens has just one year left on his contract and could be asked to step aside for the reported arrival.