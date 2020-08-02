Osimhen is Super Eagles future – Amuneke

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke has crowned Victor Osimhen the big future of the Super Eagles after the striker completed his much-awaited transfer to Napoli.

Osimhen joined Napoli on a five-year contract with an option for another year on what is now believed to be more than 81 million Euros.

Amuneke lined up Osimhen at the 2015 U17 FIFA World Cup in Chile, where he finished record top scorer with 10 goals to attract interest from several top European clubs before he eventually signed for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

“He is now the future of Nigeria at only 22,” Amuneke told SCORENigeria

“His transfer is good for Nigeria and I wish him well.

“We are grateful to God for the opportunity to work with players like him.

“This also shows that you should do the needful regardless of what people will say and at the right time you will be in the right place.

“We worked professionally.”

The former Barcelona winger said he believes the Super Eagles will compete more favourably were other players to also step up to the big clubs in Europe.

“I also hope other players make it to the big stage, that will be how we can aspire to win something,” Amuneke said.

“For Nigeria to achieve anything meaningful, we need a strong team, which is not just about two or three players.

“We need top players in all departments as well as those on the bench. That way at any given time anyone can play.”