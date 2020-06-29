Osimhen named African best footballer in France

Victor Osimhen has added another prestigious award to his bulging kitty after he was named winner of the Marc-Vivien Foe Award presented to the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

The award is under the auspices of RFI English-France 24 English.

He succeeded Nicolas Pepe, who shone for Lille the previous season before his big transfer to Arsenal.

Previous winners of the award founded in 2009 included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gervinho.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon of FC Nantes finished 11th in the voting.

It is a massive achievement for Osimhen considering the fact that Africans dominate the French top flight.

The 21-year-old striker netted 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season in France.

He is also the leading scorer in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with three goals.

He has been linked with a big-money move away from Lille.

Osimhen has already scooped the Best Player of the Season at his club.