Osimhen nominated for 2 awards in UCL

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week award.

Osimhen is also in the running for Goal of the Week prize.

The 24-year-old scored a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The striker has now registered four goals in five outings in the competition this season.

Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and AC Milan midfileder, Hakan Calhanoglu are the other players nominated for the award.

For the Goal of the Week prize, Osimhen was nominated for his superb header against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Nigeria international nodded home superbly from Matteo Politano’s cross late in the first half.

