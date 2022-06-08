Osimhen now 7th MVP in Serie A at €65m

According to the latest transfer market valuation of players in the Italian league, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s value has now risen to €65million.

It does not come as a surprise, after the Napoli attacker netted 18 goals in 32 games for the Naples side to record an impressive season.

The 23-year-old suffered a cheekbone injury in November last year during a Serie A game against Inter Milan. The injury took him out of action for almost eight weeks and he still went ahead to score 14 goals in the league and helped The Blues secure an automatic Champions League qualification for next season. The four other goals were in the five matches he featured for the Partenopei in the Europa League before the injury.

The former U-17 star was voted the U-23 Best Young Player in Serie A for the 2021/22 season. The ex-Lille hitman scooped the award after beating the likes of Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

Osimhen, who is currently in the Eagles camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on Thursday, is also 7th most valuable player in the Italian topflight.

The Nigerian is behind Juventus’ January signing Dusan Vlahovic, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, Matthijs De Ligt, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Nicolo Barella and Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

