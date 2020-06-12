Osimhen, pals leave Lagos isolation center after quarantine

Super Eagles trio of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Imoh Ezekiel have reportedly been freed at Lagos isolation center after spending 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the entire world.

Victor Osimhen took to social media on May 24 to confirm the death of his father stressing that his demise has brought pain to him and other family members.

French giants Lille then granted Victor Osimhen compassionate leave for him to travel to Nigeria and see his family for them to arrange the burial of their father.

Lille provided a private jet that took Victor Osimhen together with Paul Onuachu and Imoh Ezekiel directly to Murtala Airport in Lagos.

But the authorities in Nigeria made it mandatory for people entering the country to first isolate themselves for 14 days before they can go to their various destinations.

They have however been released early this week according to reports an indication that none of them has the virus that is troubling the world.

After the cancellation of the French Ligue for the 2019/20 season, Lille named Victor Osimhen as their player of the season netting 18 goals.

Osimhen joined Lille before the start of the 2019/20 season in Europe as replacement for Nicolas Pepe who has joined Arsenal in a big move.