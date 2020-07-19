Osimhen passes Napoli medical, set to join Serie A club

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has completed his Napoli medical and is now closing in on a move to the Serie A club.

Respected journalist, Oma Akatugba, who has a close link with Osimhen, revealed on Saturday night that the striker has undergone his medical tests with Napoli medical staff.



The 21-year-old has been in Naples for the last few days for intensive negotiations ahead of the move.

“Medicals done @victorosimhen9 is in top health. Everyone in Naples are happy. The club president is smiling from ear to ear. The announcement will happen soon,” Akatugha tweeted.



The transfer could be announced on Monday once the last sticking point, which is the Image rights are resolved.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2019/20 season.