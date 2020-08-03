Osimhen perfect for Napoli – Cannavaro

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro believes Victor Osimhen is a perfect fit for Napoli.

Osimhen officially joined Napoli from Lille last week following weeks of intense negotiation.

The 22-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Blues.

Napoli parted with €70m to land the Nigeria international, who spent just one season with Lille following his arrival from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer.

“Napoli’s investment of €70m for Victor Osimhen convinces me. It’s a nice shot. I am happy for Rino Gattusso. He really wanted to have the player and he has finally arrived at Napoli,”Cannavaro told Tuttosport.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and registered six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.