Osimhen reveals personal targets at Napoli

Napoli newboy Victor Osimhen has spoken out of his intention to follow the footsteps of club greats, Diego Maradona, Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain.

Osimhen penned a lucrative five-year contract with the Serie A club last week following an impressive debut campaign with Ligue 1 side Lille.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and provided six assits in 38 games across all competitions for Lille last season.

Maradona played a key role in the Napoli team that won the league title in the 1986/87 and 1989/90 seasons.

Cavani and Higuain are still fondly remembered in Naples for their goal scoring heroics at the club.

“I hope that I will take this step further. It is a step that gives me the chance to become part of the history of Naples,” Osimhen stated in an interview with Sport1.

“There have been greats here like Maradona, Cavani, Higuain.

“We will be in Europe next season. I want to help the club do well in this competition and in the league too.”