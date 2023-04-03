Osimhen shoots into top 10 most expensive players in the world

Victor Osimhen is now joint eighth most valued player in the world, according to the influential Transfer Market.

The 24-year-old striker’s possible transfer price tag is now put at 100 Million Euros, same as Barcelona central midfielder Pedri and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Osimhen has netted 25 goals in all competitions so far this season to push his transfer value from 75 Million Euros.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is the second most expensive Nigeria star after his value on the transfer market plummeted to 32 Million Euros no thanks to injuries and a drop in form.

This was a player who was once valued at 60 million Euros.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are now among the top clubs with serious interest for the Napoli star striker.

France captain Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive player in the world at 180 Million Euros with Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland valued at 170 Million Euros.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

