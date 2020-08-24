Osimhen teams up with Napoli for pre-season training

Victor Osimhen has teamed up with his Napoli team-mates on Monday for the first day of pre-season training ahead of the 2020/21 season..

Osimhen met his new team-mates on Sunday following his arrival at the club’s training base in San Paolo.



The Nigeria international joined Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille last month.

33 players travelled to Castel di Sangro on Monday for the pre-season camping.



Napoli will spend 11 days at their training base in Castel di Sangro where they will take part in a three- team friendly on August 28.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side will then face Teramo in another friendly on Friday, September 4.