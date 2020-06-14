Osimhen to face another test after dad’s burial

Even though Victor Osimhen recently left the Lagos State COVID-19 isolation centre, Lille, has hinted the Nigerian will be facing a fresh test for Coronavirus before lacing boot for the 2020/2021 season.

Osimhen, who is currently liaising with family for his 80-year-old dad, Pa Patrick Osimhen’s burial rites, will again be isolated when he returns to his base in France.

The French Ligue 1 side revealed all first team members, including Osimhen, will be facing a fresh test. The club tweeted, “The comeback has begun. First team virus test. Medical and fitness test. Monday: Training resumes.”

If the tweet is anything to go by, the lanky striker will face similar fate when he rejoins the rest of the team.

The 2019 AFCON bronze medalist’ impressive performances has fetched him strong interest from Italian side Napoli as well as clubs in the EPL.

Before the pandemic halted football activities in France, Osimhen had scored 13 league goals before the league was eventually cancelled.

