Osimhen to miss Napoli vs Milan Serie A clash

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is currently injured and has been ruled out of Serie A clash between AC Milan and Napoli on Sunday April 2, 2023.

According to report from Italy, the 24-year-old inform striker was among the players who prosecuted 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for Nigeria against Guinea Bissau few days ago.

While he played throughout duration of the first leg in Abuja, the Napoli hitman didn’t feature in the return leg which Nigeria’s Super Eagles eventually won after losing the earlier encounter.

On Friday March 31, Napoli have confirmed that Osimhen returned from international duty complaining of discomfort in his left adductor muscle.

That is after medical tests showed that he suffered a distractive lesion, an injury that could keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Aside missing league match this weekend, the Nigerian is also at risk of being ruled out of their two Champions League quarter-final clashes with the Rossoneri, scheduled for April 12 and 18.

So far, Osimhen has scored scoring 21 league goals, after making 23 Serie A appearances.

