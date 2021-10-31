Osimhen undergoes scan

Victor Osimhen will undergo a scan Sunday to determine the severity of the muscle strain on his calf he suffered in training Saturday, officials said.

Initial feeling is that the injury is not serious and he could be back in time for next weekend’s Serie A clash against Verona.

However, his Italian club are not ready to risk their prized asset for a league game at lowly Salernitana later today.

Osimhen was forced out of Napoli training after he suffered the injury.

The striker has scored nine goals in all competitions this season.

