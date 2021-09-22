Osimhen ‘unstoppable’ hails Napoli coach

Napoli coach has spoken about the quality of striker Victor Osimhen, who has been banging in the goals lately.

Osimhen followed up his brace against Leicester City with a goal in a 4-0 bashing of Udinese in a Serie A clash on Monday.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has been very impressed with the Super Eagles striker, who last season netted 10 goals in Serie A.

“We have quality in attack. Victor (Osimhen) is really strong, he lacks quality in tight spaces, but it’s hard to catch him in open spaces,” Spalletti told DAZN.

Napoli are top of the standings with 12 points from four matches.

On Friday, Osimhen will again be expected to spearhead the attack at Sampdoria.