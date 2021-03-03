Osimhen’s coach Gattuso to quit Napoli end of season



Napoli and Gennaro Gattuso, coach of Victor Osimhen at the Serie A club, will part company at the end of the season and Aurelio De Laurentiis is considering five candidates to replace the former Italian international.



This is according to Italian publication Il Mattino. Napoli are three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the Serie A table with one game in hand.

They have been eliminated from the Europa League and Coppa Italia and according to several reports in Italy, the relationship between Gennaro Gattuso and Aurelio De Laurentiis deteriorated.



Therefore, the former AC Milan star will part companies with Napoli at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Former Napoli coaches Rafael Benitez and Maurizio Sarri are on De Laurentiis list, although the former Juventus tactician reportedly rejected an offer to return to Napoli in January.



Hellas Verona’s Ivan Juric, Sassuolo’s Roberto De Zerbi and Spezia’s Vincenzo Italiano are other potential candidate for the Napoli job.

Italiano revealed De Laurentiis congratulated him after Spezia’s away victory at Napoli in February.

