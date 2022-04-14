Osinachi: CSOs want reinforcement of VAPP, disability Acts

Civil Society Organisations, advocating for gender equality and social inclusion has called for reinforcement of existing national laws aimed at tackling gender-based violence like the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP Act) and the National Disability Act following the death of the popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who died as a result of domestic violence allegedly perpetrated by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

The CSOs further said in a joint statement issued in Abuja called for proper allocation of funds and systems adequately designed to respond to gender-based violence in the country.

They called on the government to put in place a national mandatory policy that will ensure that all cases of domestic violence are accorded the utmost urgency that they deserve and are duly reported to the appropriate authorities.

The CSOs also commiserated with the family of Osinachi Nwachukwu and demands accountability and justice over her death.

They said several accounts from her family, neighbours, and colleagues have alluded to the hideous abuse she endured in silence in her marriage.

While we commend the Nigeria Police for the arrest of Peter Nwachukwu, we call for a swift and diligent investigation and administration of justice over the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu.

“The death of Osinachi Nwachukwu is another sad reality of the persistent gaps and deep-rooted gender-based discrimination that continue to subject women to abuse and violence both publicly and privately.

“Despite all the awareness campaigns on breaking the culture of silence on gender-based violence several women are still suffering in silence, as a result of the societal stigma surrounding it, and the lack of confidence in authorities to protect them.

“Domestic violence is a common and pervasive form of violence perpetrated against women which is emboldened by the gender stereotypes and inequalities in the society.

“The perception that women are weak, vulnerable, and should be exploited is promoted by negative cultural norms, religious practices, economic and political conditions that continue to undermine the relevance of women and set the precedence for initiating and inflicting harm on them be it physically, emotionally, financially or sexually.

“We commend the Minister of Women Affairs for her prompt response and call for concrete measures to prevent and combat domestic violence, protect and support victims, improve their access to justice, and to ensure better coordination of services between relevant authorities.

“The Federal and State Governments need to live up to their expectations by building institutions that can provide psychosocial and therapeutic interventions, shelter and support for families of victims and survivors in communities across the country

“The government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and equal status of women in the country can no longer be ignored as sustainable development can only be achieved with gender equality and a meaningful enhancement of the lives of women.

“The alarming spate of gender-based violence in the country calls for the government to enhance the fulfillment of its obligation to gender equality by addressing women’s priorities in planning, budgeting systems and programming,” they said.

