Osinachi: Police give update on autospy result 



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said that autopsy on popular Gospel Songstress, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in an update on the investigation surrounding the death of the singer, Tuesday in Abuja.

“The result of the autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in accordance with standard best practices and in a bid to demystify the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular Gospel Songstress, Osinachi Nwachukwu, conducted an autopsy on the deceased.

“The result of the autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

“The Command, therefore, urges members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently.”

