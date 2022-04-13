‘Osinachi’s husband Peter Nwanchukwu not Dunamis Pastor’ 

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) has debunked the speculation on social media and other entities that the late gospel singer, Osinach’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, is a pastor in the church.

This is coming after the late Ekwueme crooner reportedly died due to complications from domestic violence perpetrated by her husband.

Nigerians, apparently disappointed by the many questionable circumstances surrounding her passage, took to social media handles to raise queries on the role Dunamis International played in saving her life.

The spiritual head of the church, Pastor Paul Enenche, was not spared as the queries were being heaped on his doorsteps to tell Nigerians what actually transpired.

The common thing in the queries being raised by Nigerians is whether the church is not aware and what Dr Enenche as the head in his capacity did to alleviate Osinachi’s travails.

Speaking on behalf of Dunamis International, Michael Ojah said, “Peter Nwachukwu is not a Pastor in Dunamis Church; he is not even an elder or leader in any capacity in the church.”

Continuing, he added: “Dunamis Church International does not entertain any form of domestic violence, no matter how little it is. Our spiritual father, Dr Paul Enenche, is never aware of what Osinachi was going through in terms of physical abuse. I can vouch for him on that because if he was aware, he would make sure the matter is resolved without any delay.

“The Senior Pastor Dr Paul Enenche has in several for and sermons said, “If you’re not sure of your marriage, even though the wedding card has been prepared, step out because it might be very brutal. Never marry out of pity.

“He has noted that a wedding that didn’t hold is better than a marriage that is hell. Do not manage for marriage; God will give for you the best person. You will not marry the wrong person.

“Similarly, his wife ,Dr Mrs Becky Eneche has said severally; ‘Don’t marry out of desperation, don’t marry out of pity and also never marry somebody you think does not deserve you’.”