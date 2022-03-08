



The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, Tuesday, described the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as an epitome of loyalty and patriotism.

Senator Folarin stated this in a congratulatory message to Prof Osinbajo on his 65th birthday made available to journalists in Ibadan

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District pointed out that Prof Osinbajo remained a typical example of God-fearing, loyal, dedicated, committed and patriotic public administrator.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District, I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to Nigeria Vice-President and acting president, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary”, he said.

