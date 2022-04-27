Osinbajo can bail Nigeria out of leadership bondage – Group

Kano State Chapter Coordinator, Yemi Osinbajo Loyalists Group, Malam Abdulsalam Uba Jogana has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a personality of impeccable credentials who can steer the affairs of the nation without hiccups if given the mandate in the year 2023 race for the coveted seat of the presidency.

In a press statement in Kano, Jogana said from all intents and purposes, the Vice President deserved to be entrusted with the mantle of leadership in an ideal democratic dispensation considering the myriad of woes plaguing the nation adding that with his untainted record of service to humanity his pedigree could also bail Nigeria out of its leadership bondage.

According to him, what Nigeria needed most at the present critical journey of its democratic transition , is a leader with the capacity and temerity to lead by example affirming that his charming score card was enough to position him on a high pedestal in the parlance of leadership in all spheres of human endeavour.

He however stated that Osinbajo is well equipped, capable and ready to take the country to optimum level economically, socially and politically stressing that the country is in dire need of a firm, resilient and patriotic leader who would resolve the lingering security challenges and address the surging inflation in addition to addition to jettisoning thuggery and corruption in politics.

He said” Nigeria needs a true leader who can lead by example. a leader who would be accepted by all Nigerians. irrespective of tribe or religion. Osinbajo is a leader who is ready to sacrifice his time and pleasure in order to rejuvenate Nigeria. he came into politics to serve but not to be served, to give but not take”.

“It is high time for the electorate to de-emphasize the issue of planting mediocre in high position of political authority under whatever guise. what is most needed is the acumen to serve humanity with vigour. once the issue of insecurity is resolved and corruption nipped in the bud, Nigeria would ultimately prosper to the satisfaction of every citizen” he retorted.

He called on the electorate to be circumspect in choosing the calibre of people to lead them in the next dispensation stressing however that making a wrong choice could only spell doom for the nation.

