Osinbajo commends Dana Air’s contributions to growth of Nigerian economy

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has commended Nigerian leading domestic carrier, Dana Air for its commitment and contributions to the growth of the nation’s economy over the years.

Professor Osinbajo said the airline had through difficult times remains one of Nigerian carrier that shape the dynamics of the the country’s aviation sector.

The VP, who spoke when he visited the Dana Air exhibition stand at the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja with the theme “Economic Recovery, Inclusion and Transformation: The Role of Banking and Finance”

The VP appreciated the airline for supporting the conference while urging the Institute to promote sustainable growth.

Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani restated Dana Air’s commitment to Nigeria’s Economic growth.

Represented by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications Kingsley Ezenwa said, he said Dana Air is proud to have supported the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference towards finding solutions to contemporary issues for rapid economic recovery, and sustainability.”

Hathiramani said, ”Aviation is a key driver of any economy and we understand the role that the banks and financial institutions play not only in our own industry, the aviation industry; In terms of accessibility and financial inclusion, but towards achieving a faster economic recovery and transformation, which is the aim of this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

”We thank the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his presence and support, the Central Bank Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CIBN President Dr Bayo Olugbemi and the Chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs Dr Herbet Wigwe for putting up a strong commitment towards Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.”He added.