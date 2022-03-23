Osinbajo commends TNL over new state-of-the-art service centre

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Toyota Nigeria Limited over the newly built state-of-the-art service centre in the Oshodi end of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway Lagos.

Osinbajo, who gave out the commendation during the inauguration of the centre on Monday, said with the level of sophistication and deployment of modern technology at the facility, the centre stands out as a milestone achievement that would contribute immensely to the development of the auto industry and the nation’s economy.

The VP said the capacity building aspect of the facility tallied with a number of skill acquisition and empowerment schemes of the Federal Government for young Nigerians.



He commended the TNL team led by its chairman, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo for the visionary project.



“We must all be proud of the achievements of Toyota Nigeria in the past decades. Toyota is by far Nigeria’s favourite car. But it came to be so because of the foresight, commitment to high values and focused investments of Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, OON, the founder and visionary of this foremost automotive enterprise, starting over 50 years ago with the establishment of Elizade Motors.”

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba

Adeniyi Adebayo, said the establishment of the centre showed the commitment of Toyota Nigeria towards addressing the concerns of its consumers.

“Today’s event is a brilliant manifestation of the enabling business environment created by this administration and their unparalleled leadership,” he said.

The minister also said, “Nobody hopes for a collision or looks forward to repairing their car but when these challenges do arise, knowing that there is a place that one can take one’s car to, and it will be operated on by the manufacturer gives consumers peace of mind.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, said the establishment of the centre was a clear statement of Toyota Nigeria’s commitment to the continuous growth of the company.



Managing Director of the TNL, Mr Kunle Ade-Ojo, said following the movement of the corporate headquarters of the TNL to Lekki, Lagos, in 2009, the company decided to convert the old office to a standard after-sale centre.