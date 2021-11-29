Osinbajo commissions 27-capacity secretariat complex in Asaba

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Monday inaugurated the multi-billion naira Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat Complex for civil servants and the 8.5 Megawatts Asaba Independent Power Plant (IPP).

The civil service complex was solely executed by the state government while the Asaba IPP was executed in partnership with a private firm, Bastanchury Power Solutions Nigeria Limited and Africa Plus Partners.

Speaking during the commissioning, Prof. Osinbajo said the secretariat complex was a major monument enshrining the power and splendour of the authority of the state government saying that the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, deserve commendation.

He said, “Despite dwindling revenue receipt and severe resource constraints across all levels of government, the governor has been able to provide funding for this project.”

He said civil servants require a well equipped, conducive work space to inspire optimal service delivery.

“Public servants require an environment that brings out the best in them, and this secretariat complex would provide such an environment.

“The completion of this complex is another demonstration of what Okowa has shown over the years that with visionary leadership, a state government can do incredible things, and am sure this one would be a worthy legacy,” he added.

In his remark, Okowa said the journey to build started in November, 2017, adding that the journey was tough and ardous.

Okowa said he was proud of the “legacy project,” adding that the complex would house 27 ministries, and thus save the state government of the huge cost it was hitherto paying as rent every year.

He said the coordination and synergy among MDAs would be enhanced, leading to higher morale, better time management, efficiency, and greater productivity.

The governor highlighted some features of the complex which occupied a land space of 45,000 square metres to include inter-connectivity through a system of voice and data networks, conference rooms, clinic, spacious car park, creche, banking hall, restaurants among others.

He said the complex was named after the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, in recognition of the monarch’s “accomplishments in the medical profession and his disposition to peace building and peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic nationalities of the state.”

Okowa urged ministry staff to put in their best “while striving to keep this facility in excellent condition always.