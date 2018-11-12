Osinbajo gets 7 days ultimatum to resign over alleged N5.8bn NEMA scam

It could be recalled that the House of Representatives in its investigative report had indicted the Vice President following its investigation into the disbursement N5.8billion for intervention food programme in the north east in 2017.

According to the report on the emergency intervention in food security in the North-East to support the population ravaged by insurgency, “a sum of N5,865,671,939.26 was approved and released in June 2017 via a memo raised from the Office of the Acting President, directing the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation to so act.

“The details further specified a directive to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from the Ministry of Finance to pay the sum from the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account which the AGF is to raise a mandate for.

“This is in contravention of the approval of the National Assembly on the issuance of Euro, Bond from which the Minister authorised payment. The Euro Bond is for specified infrastructural projects and not for discretionary intervention. Furthermore, there is no specific appropriation by the National Assembly.

“This contravenes Section 80 (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which states, ‘No money shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of the Federation, except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.”

Frank in a statement on Monday in Abuja, called on the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment process against the VP based on the House report and in line with its constitutional mandate to act as a check and balance on the Executive.

He said that with the revelations about Osinbajo’s role in this high level sleaze and the many corruption cases against top aides and appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari, “it is safe to say that the present administration is the worst so far in terms of corruption and circumvention of due process laws in the nation’s democratic history.”

He insisted that the fact that Osinbajo is a senior lawyer and Chairman of the Board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) – now alleged to have diverted the funds – makes it mandatory for the Vice President to immediately step aside to allow for thorough criminal investigation to determine the veracity or otherwise of the issues collusion and core raised in the House report by security and anti-corruption agencies.

He noted that it is appalling to hear that Osinbajo – despite his public anti-corruption posturing – could be remotely mentioned in a such a scam where funds meant to provide succour for hunger-ravaged Internally Displaced Persons in the North East were allegedly diverted in such brazen manner.