Osinbajo hails Katagum emir on peace, unity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has applauded the Emir of Katagum, Bauchi state, Alhaji Umar Farouk for ensuring unity among everyone residing in the emirate in the interest of national unity and progress.

He made the commendation on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit on the emir in his palace shortly after attending the wedding ceremony of Fatima Adamu, the daughter of Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Yemi Osinbajo acknowledged that, Katagum emirate has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.

The vice president also commended the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu for believing in a united country and also for building bridges across party and religious lines.

“This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion. There is nothing that can separate this country.”

In his remarks, the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed appreciated the vice president for his leadership qualities and most importantly, his love for the people.

“The government and people of Bauchi State are extremely grateful to you Your Excellency, our Vice President. Thank you very much sir, you have distinguished yourself as a leader defying all the odds. I remember you came and attended my daughter’s wedding. That was very refined and it was very unique.”

Responding, the emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating and completing developmental projects in the country and especially in the emirate.