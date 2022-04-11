Osinbajo has no match in race for presidency – Group 

The chairman, Coalition of APC Kano Support Group for Osinbajo 2023, Alhaji Wada Sagir Maiiyali, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a presidential material whose sterling leadership qualities cannot be matched by his contemporaries.

Speaking to news men shortly after addressing a rally in support of Osinbajo’s presidential declaration held at Kwanar Maggi junction in Kano, Monday, Maiiyali said the vice president has demonstrated rare leadership qualities, industry and the capacity to deliver at a most turbulent time, adding that without such capacity, nothing would have been achieved.

He said the quest for credible leadership can only be realistic with leaders at the helm of affairs exhibiting a high spirit of courage in the face of intractable obstacles, positing that his knowledge of statecraft and considerable experience and proficiency in the academia was good enough to convince Nigerians that he can be trusted with power.

He said: “We are confident of his ability and capacity to deliver. He is a personality of no mean repute and a high flying academic excellence. He has been in the leadership struggle for the past eight years serving in a very challenging capacity. Every discerning Nigerian can attest to the fact that he is articulate, agile, up and doing.”

“It is high time for every right thinking Nigerian to sift the grain from the chaff in voting credible politicians to power. We are in a very challenging situation which we must strive to elect leaders with untainted credibility. We have no reason to elect mediocres to coveted position of authority,” he added.