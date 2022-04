Members of the Senate Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been invited by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to an iftar dinner on Tuesday by 6.30pm.

The notice of invitation was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary.

The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

The venue of the iftar dinner is Aguda House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.