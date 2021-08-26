Osinbajo inaugurates NDPHC’s 132/33KV substation in Awka



The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has commissioned the 2x60MVA, 132/33KV Awka Substation in Anambra state built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC).



A statement issued by the NDPHC’s media department on Wednesday night qouted Osinbajo as reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow in the country.



The Vice president disclosed that the new substation will deliver about 100 Mega Watts of power to the Anambra state capital and its environs.

Osinbajo, who is also the Chairman of NDPHC Board, said the way the economy will develop is through small businesses powered by states and assisted by as much as possible the federal government.

While pointing out that the industrial growth of the state happened despite power supply challenge, noted that the new substation was a direct measure by the government to address the challenge.



“Since the technical commissioning of the substation in November 2020, this new substation has been in service providing 33KV evacuation capacity for at least 100MW of power through its two units of 60MVA, a total of 120MVA.



“The commitment of the administration to ensuring the completion of the Awka NIPP 132KVA grid substation now provides a hitherto unavailable 70MW additional power capacity for driving industrial growth and boosting the economy of the state with positive knock on effect on employment and social-economic upliftment for residents of the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, thanked the federal government and the NDPHC for constructing the substation, saying that it will greatly boost the industrialization of the state.



Obiano noted that with improved power supply to the state, many industries would save the cost of self generation of electricity.



He stated that the newly commissioned shoe-making factory and the cargo airport would be direct beneficiaries of the new substation.



Earlier, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, had disclosed that besides the industries, about a million households in Awka and its environs will benefit from improved power supply.



He explained that the project is one of the several transmission projects conceived under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) being implemented by NDPHC as part of the effort of the government towards improving electricity transmission infrastructure in the country.



“The Substation is provided with six 33kV feeders to enable robust power evacuation to the following hitherto constrained locations of the EEDC Franchise territory of Anambra State, including two premium new locations critical to the Anambra State Government:

“The Awka Township 33/11kV Injection Substation; the Agu Awka 2unit 15MVA 33/11kV Injection Substation serving the nearby Agu Awka Industrial Layout; the Enugu-Ukwu 33/11kV Injection Substation; the Aguleri/Umuleri 33/11kV Injection Substation; the New Anambra Airport; and the New Awka Millennium City,” he said.



He disclosed that the company has recently completed a 32Km of line with one unit of 2.5MVA and injection substation to the new airport in the state.



“The feeder from this Awka transmission substation will be supplying close to one million households spread over the urban and rural parts of this state including existing and upcoming industrial layouts, factories, markets and other critical state infrastructures,” he added.