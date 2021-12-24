Osinbajo is best for Nigeria – IBB

Nigeria’s former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has described Vice-president, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, as the best suitable for 2023 presidency.

Babaginda stated this, Thursday, when Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him in his Uphill Residence in Minna, Niger state capital.

He said Professor Yemi Osibanjo should stay on course, be resilient and contest for Presidency in 2023.

“I know the Vice President president very well. He is a good man. A man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people. Such a man is worthy person to work with,” he said.

While conveying his best wishes to the Vice President, the former President said, “I want you to tell him to stay on course. I know it’s not easy but he has the conviction. I wish him the best.”

Babangida said he accepted to speak to them because of the Vice President president Yemi Osibanjo who he knew has what it takes to be a good leader.

Speaking earlier, the National Convener of the organisation, Mr. Ojo Foluso said they were happy with the endorsement of their principal by the former Military President.

He said they would continue to mount pressure on the Prof. Osibanjo to pick interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023.

Also speaking, the Team Leader, Chief Emma Ejiofo, said the group was ready to work with advice of prominent citizens like IBB because of their sound knowledge and understanding of Nigeria.

